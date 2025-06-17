Trump Seeks 'Real Deal' Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Air War

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his desire for a 'real deal' to resolve the nuclear standoff with Iran, amidst an escalating air war between Israel and Iran. The conflict has entered its fifth day, and Trump indicated he may dispatch senior American officials to engage with the Islamic Republic.

During his departure from the Group of Seven summit in Canada, Trump predicted that Israel's military offensive against Iran would continue unabated. He hinted at a potential visit by U.S. officials, including Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance, to address the crisis.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Trump is still pursuing a nuclear deal with Iran. World leaders at the summit called for de-escalation, stressing that Iran is a regional destabilizer and must not acquire a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, Israel's attacks have severely impacted Iran's military, creating diplomatic strain and heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)