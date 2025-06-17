Left Menu

Missile Nightmares: Russia Strikes Kyiv in Deadliest Attack of 2023

A Russian missile and drone bombardment on Ukraine has resulted in the highest number of casualties in Kyiv this year, killing 15 and injuring 156. The attack, deemed one of the year's deadliest on the capital, followed stalled peace talks, and raised doubts concerning international support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

An overnight Russian missile and drone strike on Ukraine inflicted significant casualties, killing 15 individuals and injuring 156, making it the deadliest assault on Kyiv this year, local officials reported. This devastating attack led to the destruction of a nine-story apartment building among other damages.

The assault involved over 440 drones and 32 missiles, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemning the act as one of the most terrifying strikes on the capital. As Kyiv mourned its losses, Zelenskyy also expressed concerns over waning international support, amidst ongoing tensions and negotiations.

As the conflict approaches its fourth year, uncertainty hovers over potential US support, following a failed G7 meeting with US President Donald Trump, who returned to Washington due to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Ukraine strives to maintain its international standing amid Kremlin's hostile advances and calls for renewed peace talks.

