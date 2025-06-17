Left Menu

High Stakes Showdown: Political Titans Clash in Ludhiana West Bypoll

The Ludhiana West assembly bypoll has concluded campaigning with intense efforts from AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD to rally support. The election, necessitated by the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, features 14 candidates competing for the seat. AAP has fielded Sanjeev Arora, while Congress supports Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:14 IST
High Stakes Showdown: Political Titans Clash in Ludhiana West Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Campaigning for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election ended on Tuesday evening as key political parties - AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD - made significant final efforts to gather voter support.

The bypoll comes after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Polling is scheduled for June 19, with results expected on June 23, involving 14 candidates and a voter base of 1.74 lakh.

AAP's candidate Sanjeev Arora, a prominent industrialist, is seen as instrumental by the party, with party leader Arvind Kejriwal promising ministerial status if elected. The election also tests the leadership of Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal amid strategic campaigning by all parties involved.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025