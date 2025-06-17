High Stakes Showdown: Political Titans Clash in Ludhiana West Bypoll
The Ludhiana West assembly bypoll has concluded campaigning with intense efforts from AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD to rally support. The election, necessitated by the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, features 14 candidates competing for the seat. AAP has fielded Sanjeev Arora, while Congress supports Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Campaigning for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election ended on Tuesday evening as key political parties - AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD - made significant final efforts to gather voter support.
The bypoll comes after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Polling is scheduled for June 19, with results expected on June 23, involving 14 candidates and a voter base of 1.74 lakh.
AAP's candidate Sanjeev Arora, a prominent industrialist, is seen as instrumental by the party, with party leader Arvind Kejriwal promising ministerial status if elected. The election also tests the leadership of Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal amid strategic campaigning by all parties involved.
