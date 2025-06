Israel-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Mediation Stalemate

Israel appears unwilling to pursue mediation for its ongoing conflict with Iran as tensions escalate in West Asia. This reluctance was highlighted by a Russian Presidential aide on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted during a news briefing that Israel has shown no interest in engaging mediators or entering peace negotiations. This comes as Russia offers mediation services to help resolve the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts during talks with his Indonesian counterpart. Meanwhile, Israel's 'Op Rising Lion' against Iran has caused significant debate on Russian social media, exposing a rift in opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)