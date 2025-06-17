Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging in Kolkata

In a somber turn of events, South Kolkata's Kasba area witnessed a tragic discovery as the bodies of a family of three were found hanging in their apartment on Tuesday.

The police were prompted to intervene following a call from concerned neighbors stating the residents had become unresponsive. Upon forced entry, authorities found the man, his wife, and their child hanging from the ceiling.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. The police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to confirm whether this tragedy was a result of suicide or homicide, a police officer stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)