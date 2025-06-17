Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging in Kolkata
In a tragic incident in South Kolkata's Kasba area, the bodies of a man, his wife, and their child were discovered hanging in their apartment. The police were alerted by neighbors after the family became unresponsive. An investigation is ongoing to determine if it was a case of suicide or homicide.
In a somber turn of events, South Kolkata's Kasba area witnessed a tragic discovery as the bodies of a family of three were found hanging in their apartment on Tuesday.
The police were prompted to intervene following a call from concerned neighbors stating the residents had become unresponsive. Upon forced entry, authorities found the man, his wife, and their child hanging from the ceiling.
Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. The police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to confirm whether this tragedy was a result of suicide or homicide, a police officer stated.
