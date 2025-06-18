Political Arrests and Immigration: NYC Comptroller Lander's Clash with Federal Agents

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was taken into custody for a short duration following an incident at an immigration court. The arrest marks another episode in the ongoing political clash over immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration.

According to Lander, his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents occurred as he was assisting an individual out of the court. New York Governor Kathy Hochul played a crucial role in securing his release, labeling the charges against him as "bullshit." She criticized federal actions against politicians challenging immigration policies.

The incident is the latest in a series of confrontations involving Democrats and federal authorities, driven by heightened enforcement of immigration laws. Other politicians, such as Senator Alex Padilla, have experienced similar encounters, further fueling the political debate around federal immigration enforcement and its implications.

