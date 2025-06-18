Left Menu

G7 Summit Ends Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Trump's Abrupt Exit

The G7 summit concluded without US President Trump, focusing on global issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and Iran's nuclear threat. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sought allied support, while discussions also addressed critical minerals and AI. Tensions heightened with Trump's abrupt exit and Iran-Israel conflict.

18-06-2025
The G7 summit wrapped up amidst high geopolitical tension and the unexpected early departure of US President Donald Trump. Leaders from six countries, including Canada and the UK, were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as discussions centered on addressing Russia's aggressive moves in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for allied support following deadly Russian attacks and expressed readiness for peace negotiations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged $2 billion in aid to assist Ukraine. Meanwhile, the summit also aimed to address the destabilizing potential of non-market policies and artificial intelligence on the global economy.

The talks were overshadowed by an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, further complicating the summit's goal of de-escalation. Trump's departure before the summit's conclusion saw him call for Iran's immediate evacuation and demand an unconditional surrender, highlighting the ongoing political tensions.

