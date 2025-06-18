Putin's Strategic Balancing Act at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with international journalists during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Key topics include Moscow’s stance on the Israel-Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine. The forum highlights Russia’s economic goals, with meetings planned with leaders from Indonesia, Brazil, and BRICS nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with international journalists on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, discussing key geopolitical issues.
The dialogue includes Moscow's mediation role in the Israel-Iran conflict, its strategy in Ukraine, and efforts to promote Russia's economic achievements to potential investors.
Putin will meet with influential global leaders, including Indonesia's President and former Brazilian President Rousseff, using the forum as a platform to strengthen international relations and economic ties, particularly with Asia, Africa, and Latin American business leaders.
