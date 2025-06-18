Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Balancing Act at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with international journalists during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Key topics include Moscow’s stance on the Israel-Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine. The forum highlights Russia’s economic goals, with meetings planned with leaders from Indonesia, Brazil, and BRICS nations.

Stpetersburg | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with international journalists on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, discussing key geopolitical issues.

The dialogue includes Moscow's mediation role in the Israel-Iran conflict, its strategy in Ukraine, and efforts to promote Russia's economic achievements to potential investors.

Putin will meet with influential global leaders, including Indonesia's President and former Brazilian President Rousseff, using the forum as a platform to strengthen international relations and economic ties, particularly with Asia, Africa, and Latin American business leaders.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

