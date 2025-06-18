Putin's Strategic Balancing Act at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with international journalists on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, discussing key geopolitical issues.

The dialogue includes Moscow's mediation role in the Israel-Iran conflict, its strategy in Ukraine, and efforts to promote Russia's economic achievements to potential investors.

Putin will meet with influential global leaders, including Indonesia's President and former Brazilian President Rousseff, using the forum as a platform to strengthen international relations and economic ties, particularly with Asia, Africa, and Latin American business leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)