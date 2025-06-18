The European Union faces a direct threat from Russia, characterized by acts of sabotage and cyberattacks, prompting warnings from top EU officials about future military engagements by President Vladimir Putin. The EU's chief diplomat highlighted Russia's violations and significant defense spending, overshadowing its commitment to health, education, and social policies.

NATO Secretary-General has raised concerns about Russia's military capacity, cautioning that it is producing weaponry at an alarming rate, potentially enabling an attack on a NATO ally by the decade's end. These acts, primarily aimed at undermining support for Ukraine, contribute to growing apprehensions about Russia's intentions.

The situation is exacerbated by the United States' strategic pivot towards the Middle East and China, leaving Europe to strengthen their own defenses. Germany's foreign intelligence chief warned that Russia's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine as they strive for wider influence, demanding united European deterrence to prevent conflict.

