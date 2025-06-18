Outcry in Odisha: Rising Violence Against Women Sparks Political Backlash

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has publicly criticized Odisha's BJP government following the harrowing gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at the popular Gopalpur beach. The attack involved approximately ten perpetrators and has intensified the discussion around women's safety in the region.

The victim, an undergraduate student, reported the assault to the Gopalpur police station. Her complaint alleged that while visiting the beach for the Raja festival with her boyfriend, they were accosted by a group of men who proceeded to detain her boyfriend and assault her.

Ms. Vadra took to social media to express her outrage and condemn the increasing rates of violence against women in Odisha, where, according to the state's own admission, tens of thousands of women and children have gone missing over the past five years. She criticized the government for failing to prioritize the safety of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)