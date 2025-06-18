Maharashtra Political Moves: The Induction of Sudhakar Badgujar into BJP

In a recent political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the induction of Sudhakar Badgujar into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader faced past controversies, including a video link to a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case accused, but his entry has been officially supported by the BJP leadership.

Despite opposition from some quarters, including party MLA Seema Hiray, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified initial misunderstandings and confirmed Badgujar's induction alongside Babanrao Gholap. This move signifies potential strategic alignments within Maharashtra's political scene as former adversaries transition into new alliances.

Fadnavis also addressed comments by NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticized BJP alliances. However, he maintained that the BJP is open to new members, provided they adhere to party regulations. The CM skirted foreign policy topics, focusing instead on state political strategies during a religious procession in Pune.

