Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Moves: The Induction of Sudhakar Badgujar into BJP

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended Sudhakar Badgujar's entry into BJP despite past controversies. Badgujar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, joined the BJP amid mixed reactions. Confusion initially surrounded his induction, but BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule later confirmed and supported his membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:27 IST
Maharashtra Political Moves: The Induction of Sudhakar Badgujar into BJP
Sudhakar Badgujar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the induction of Sudhakar Badgujar into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader faced past controversies, including a video link to a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case accused, but his entry has been officially supported by the BJP leadership.

Despite opposition from some quarters, including party MLA Seema Hiray, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified initial misunderstandings and confirmed Badgujar's induction alongside Babanrao Gholap. This move signifies potential strategic alignments within Maharashtra's political scene as former adversaries transition into new alliances.

Fadnavis also addressed comments by NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticized BJP alliances. However, he maintained that the BJP is open to new members, provided they adhere to party regulations. The CM skirted foreign policy topics, focusing instead on state political strategies during a religious procession in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025