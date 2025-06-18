Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Rising Fears

Explosions echoed through the Iranian capital of Tehran as Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes, increasing tensions between the two nations. The latest wave of conflict sees Israel claiming aerial dominance over Tehran's skies, leaving residents in fear and forcing businesses to shut down as communications falter.

Iran retaliated with a missile barrage aimed at Israel, though reports indicate no casualties. Meanwhile, Israel has relaxed some civilian restrictions, allowing more movement in less targeted areas. U.S. President Donald Trump, initially distancing himself from Israel's surprise attack, now signals possible greater U.S. engagement in the conflict.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned the U.S. against military involvement, hinting at dire consequences. Concurrently, over 400 European Union citizens have been evacuated from Israel, fueled by the escalating strife in the region.

