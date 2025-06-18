Mark Carney's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Europe

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set for a pivotal diplomatic mission as he heads to Brussels and The Hague from June 22 to 25. His itinerary includes participating in the Canada-European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization summits, aiming to bolster international relationships.

During his European visit, Carney will engage with EU presidents to strengthen Canada's ties with the European Union across multiple sectors. This strategic dialogue is key to fortifying Canada's international partnerships amid shifting global dynamics.

At the NATO summit, Carney plans to collaborate with allies to address evolving global threats in an increasingly complex and divided world. This engagement highlights Canada's proactive approach to international security challenges.