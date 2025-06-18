Left Menu

Bosiram Siram Takes Charge as Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President

Bosiram Siram has been appointed as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Nabam Tuki. The Congress party thanked Tuki for his contributions while announcing Siram's appointment in an official communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:30 IST
Bosiram Siram Takes Charge as Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President
  • Country:
  • India

Bosiram Siram has been appointed as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, taking over from Nabam Tuki. This leadership change was confirmed by an official communication from the Congress party on Wednesday.

While announcing the appointment, the Congress expressed its appreciation for the efforts and contributions of the outgoing president, Nabam Tuki, during his tenure.

The decision is effective immediately, as Bosiram Siram begins his leadership role to steer the party in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025