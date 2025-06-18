Bosiram Siram Takes Charge as Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President

Bosiram Siram has been appointed as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, taking over from Nabam Tuki. This leadership change was confirmed by an official communication from the Congress party on Wednesday.

While announcing the appointment, the Congress expressed its appreciation for the efforts and contributions of the outgoing president, Nabam Tuki, during his tenure.

The decision is effective immediately, as Bosiram Siram begins his leadership role to steer the party in Arunachal Pradesh.

