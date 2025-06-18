Left Menu

Occult Allegations Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale faces allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP of using occult rituals for electoral success and cabinet opportunities. The controversy escalates with a viral video showing him engaged in rituals, sparking political mockery and debate within the state's ruling coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:57 IST
Occult Allegations Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Politics
Bharat Gogawale
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra politics is embroiled in controversy as Minister Bharat Gogawale faces accusations from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP of using occult practices to secure his electoral victory and cabinet position last year.

A viral video purportedly shows Gogawale performing rituals with a 'mantrik,' leading to mockery from political opponents Vasant More and Suraj Chavan.

Gogawale, while defending his actions and embracing his identity as a 'Hindutvawadi,' countered the claims by stating his belief in God and describing the rituals as religious, not occult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025