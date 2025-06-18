Occult Allegations Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Politics
Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale faces allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP of using occult rituals for electoral success and cabinet opportunities. The controversy escalates with a viral video showing him engaged in rituals, sparking political mockery and debate within the state's ruling coalition.
Maharashtra politics is embroiled in controversy as Minister Bharat Gogawale faces accusations from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP of using occult practices to secure his electoral victory and cabinet position last year.
A viral video purportedly shows Gogawale performing rituals with a 'mantrik,' leading to mockery from political opponents Vasant More and Suraj Chavan.
Gogawale, while defending his actions and embracing his identity as a 'Hindutvawadi,' countered the claims by stating his belief in God and describing the rituals as religious, not occult.
