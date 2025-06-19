Trump Administration Ends Funding for LGBT Suicide Prevention Hotline

The Trump administration has announced it will cease funding for an LGBT youth suicide prevention hotline operated by The Trevor Project. The service was deemed by the administration to promote "radical gender ideology," leading to its impending closure.

The decision has been met with stern criticism, with Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black expressing devastation over the announcement. A White House budget official stated that while funding for broader suicide prevention remains unchanged, government resources won't support services encouraging gender discussions without parental consent.

The move is part of a broader policy direction under President Trump aimed at curbing transgender rights, which is defended by the administration as a return to fairness. Critics, however, argue it further marginalizes vulnerable groups and strips vital resources from public health infrastructure.