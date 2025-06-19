Left Menu

Trump Administration Ends Funding for LGBT Suicide Prevention Hotline

The Trump administration is ending funding for an LGBT suicide prevention hotline run by The Trevor Project, citing concerns over 'radical gender ideology.' This decision has sparked widespread criticism from activists who argue it removes vital support for marginalized youth. The administration, however, maintains that funds will be redirected to general suicide prevention efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:43 IST
Trump Administration Ends Funding for LGBT Suicide Prevention Hotline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced it will cease funding for an LGBT youth suicide prevention hotline operated by The Trevor Project. The service was deemed by the administration to promote "radical gender ideology," leading to its impending closure.

The decision has been met with stern criticism, with Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black expressing devastation over the announcement. A White House budget official stated that while funding for broader suicide prevention remains unchanged, government resources won't support services encouraging gender discussions without parental consent.

The move is part of a broader policy direction under President Trump aimed at curbing transgender rights, which is defended by the administration as a return to fairness. Critics, however, argue it further marginalizes vulnerable groups and strips vital resources from public health infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025