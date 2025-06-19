Left Menu

Putin Advocates Diplomatic Resolution Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Iranian society is rallying around its leadership, dismissing Israeli calls for regime change. Urging diplomacy, Putin emphasized that solutions should address both Iran's and Israel's concerns, amid Israeli strikes on Iranian sites that heighten regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:13 IST
Putin Advocates Diplomatic Resolution Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the backdrop of escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized a diplomatic path to resolving the simmering Iran-Israel conflict. Addressing senior editors in St Petersburg, Putin remarked on the apparent consolidation of Iranian society around its leadership despite calls for regime change from Israeli quarters.

As Israeli military actions continue to target Iranian sites and uncertainty looms over U.S. involvement, Putin stressed the necessity for a resolution respecting both Iran's nuclear interests and Israel's security needs. He argued that before initiating actions, the fundamental objectives must be considered carefully.

Highlighting the resilience of Iran's underground nuclear facilities, Putin called for a peaceful resolution that meets the interests of involved parties. The Russian government has warned the United States against escalating military actions that could destabilize the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025