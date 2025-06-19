Putin Advocates Diplomatic Resolution Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

In the backdrop of escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized a diplomatic path to resolving the simmering Iran-Israel conflict. Addressing senior editors in St Petersburg, Putin remarked on the apparent consolidation of Iranian society around its leadership despite calls for regime change from Israeli quarters.

As Israeli military actions continue to target Iranian sites and uncertainty looms over U.S. involvement, Putin stressed the necessity for a resolution respecting both Iran's nuclear interests and Israel's security needs. He argued that before initiating actions, the fundamental objectives must be considered carefully.

Highlighting the resilience of Iran's underground nuclear facilities, Putin called for a peaceful resolution that meets the interests of involved parties. The Russian government has warned the United States against escalating military actions that could destabilize the region further.

