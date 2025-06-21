US Initiates Assisted Departure Flights Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
The United States has started assisted departure flights from Israel due to the conflict sparked by the Oct 7 Hamas-led attack. Citizens and permanent residents are advised to complete an online form for updates. US citizens in Iran are advised to exit through neighboring countries if safe.
In response to escalating tensions, the US has initiated assisted departure flights for its citizens from Israel. This development follows the recent Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which has led to ongoing conflict in the region.
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee broke the news via social media, informing that American citizens and lawful permanent residents can now sign up online to receive real-time updates about their departure. The war between Israel and Iran has entered its second week, prompting these measures.
Additionally, the US government has advised its citizens residing in Iran, who wish to leave, to consider routes through Azerbaijan, Armenia, or Turkey, provided these routes are deemed safe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
