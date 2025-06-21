Left Menu

US Initiates Assisted Departure Flights Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The United States has started assisted departure flights from Israel due to the conflict sparked by the Oct 7 Hamas-led attack. Citizens and permanent residents are advised to complete an online form for updates. US citizens in Iran are advised to exit through neighboring countries if safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:44 IST
US Initiates Assisted Departure Flights Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating tensions, the US has initiated assisted departure flights for its citizens from Israel. This development follows the recent Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which has led to ongoing conflict in the region.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee broke the news via social media, informing that American citizens and lawful permanent residents can now sign up online to receive real-time updates about their departure. The war between Israel and Iran has entered its second week, prompting these measures.

Additionally, the US government has advised its citizens residing in Iran, who wish to leave, to consider routes through Azerbaijan, Armenia, or Turkey, provided these routes are deemed safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025