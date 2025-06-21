Left Menu

Leading Belarus Opposition Figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed in Diplomatic Breakthrough

Belarus opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 others have been freed from jail and relocated to Lithuania. This diplomatic success, brokered by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, has been welcomed internationally. Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, remains vocal in her advocacy for further releases.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:43 IST
In a significant diplomatic achievement, Belarus opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 other detainees were freed and relocated to Lithuania, as declared by the Lithuanian government on Saturday. The release was negotiated by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, a Lithuanian prime minister's spokesperson revealed.

During his mission, Kellogg met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as reported by the state news agency Belta. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Tsikhanouski's wife, expressed gratitude on the social media platform X, acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump and other contributors to her husband's release.

The Belarusian government, in a statement distributed via the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, highlighted that the release of the 14 individuals was granted based on humanitarian grounds aimed at family reunification. Among those released included various nationalities, indicating an international dimension to this geopolitical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

