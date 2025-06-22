U.S. Forces Launch Strategic Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites in Bold Military Move
The United States has conducted a successful military strike on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, escalating tensions in the region. This move aligns the U.S. with Israel's ongoing military campaign against Iran. Diplomatic efforts to quell the conflict remain unsuccessful.
In a significant military operation, the U.S. forces have launched a successful attack on three Iranian nuclear sites, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday. The operation included the destruction of Fordow, a key component of Tehran's nuclear program.
In a coordinated maneuver with Israel, the strikes mark a major escalation in U.S. involvement against Iran. Trump commended the U.S. military for their execution and reported that all aircraft returned safely.
The attacks intensified the conflict between Israel and Iran, which has already resulted in significant casualties on both sides, as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
