U.S. Forces Launch Strategic Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites in Bold Military Move

In a significant military operation, the U.S. forces have launched a successful attack on three Iranian nuclear sites, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday. The operation included the destruction of Fordow, a key component of Tehran's nuclear program.

In a coordinated maneuver with Israel, the strikes mark a major escalation in U.S. involvement against Iran. Trump commended the U.S. military for their execution and reported that all aircraft returned safely.

The attacks intensified the conflict between Israel and Iran, which has already resulted in significant casualties on both sides, as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

