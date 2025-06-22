Left Menu

BNY Considers Merger with Northern Trust Amid Financial Landscape Shifts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp expressed interest in a potential merger with Northern Trust, though no formal offer has been made yet. The financial institutions are considering future discussions, while BNY expands into Saudi Arabia, enhancing its presence in the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:48 IST
BNY Considers Merger with Northern Trust Amid Financial Landscape Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY) has shown interest in merging with Northern Trust, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The two financial giants engaged in preliminary discussions last week, although no formal offer has been made, people familiar with the situation disclosed.

The potential merger comes as BNY continues to expand its global footprint, notably gaining approval in May to establish a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. This movement aligns with the kingdom's ambitions to become a leading financial hub by offering attractive incentives to international banks.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Bank of New York Mellon has chosen not to comment further, and Northern Trust has yet to respond to inquiries from Reuters, suggesting the discussions remain at an exploratory stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025