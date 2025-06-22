BNY Considers Merger with Northern Trust Amid Financial Landscape Shifts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY) has shown interest in merging with Northern Trust, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The two financial giants engaged in preliminary discussions last week, although no formal offer has been made, people familiar with the situation disclosed.

The potential merger comes as BNY continues to expand its global footprint, notably gaining approval in May to establish a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. This movement aligns with the kingdom's ambitions to become a leading financial hub by offering attractive incentives to international banks.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Bank of New York Mellon has chosen not to comment further, and Northern Trust has yet to respond to inquiries from Reuters, suggesting the discussions remain at an exploratory stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)