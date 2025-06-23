Spain Secures NATO Deal to Sidestep 5% Defense Spending Target
Spain has negotiated an exemption from NATO's 5% GDP defense spending target, as announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Spain will instead spend 2.1% of its GDP on defense while maintaining its role within NATO. This agreement averts potential discord at the upcoming NATO summit.
In a strategic move just days before a critical NATO summit, Spain has successfully negotiated an exemption from the alliance's 5% GDP defense spending target. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday.
Sánchez assured that Spain will instead allocate 2.1% of its GDP to defense efforts, maintaining its standing and commitment within the 32-member military organization. This comes after a series of letters exchanged with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, clarifying Spain's position while avoiding any disruption at the upcoming summit, which will see the participation of international leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.
Previously, Spain was NATO's lowest defense spender, recording only 1.28% of GDP, but had pledged a spending increase. Despite U.S. pressure for fair contributions, Sánchez emphasized the importance of Europe taking responsibility for its defense, aligning with a broader vision that challenges the need for a 5% target.
