Left Menu

Congress Rallies for Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Installation

The Congress held a protest demanding the installation of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The opposition calls it an anti-Constitutional conspiracy. Congress leaders emphasize the movement fights against assaults on democracy, aiming to defend Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:45 IST
Congress Rallies for Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Installation
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress organized a demonstration on Monday, advocating for the placement of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Congress leaders criticized the resistance to the statue's installation as a strategic maneuver by those wishing to undermine the nation's constitutional foundations. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated this during the 'Samvidhav Satyagraha' protests in Mugalia Chhap village and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Patwari emphasized that the dispute not only targets Ambedkar but poses a threat to democracy itself. He declared that Congress would stand firm against anti-Constitutional elements and intensify the campaign statewide. Prominent figures such as former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and others participated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025