Congress Rallies for Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Installation

The Indian National Congress organized a demonstration on Monday, advocating for the placement of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Congress leaders criticized the resistance to the statue's installation as a strategic maneuver by those wishing to undermine the nation's constitutional foundations. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated this during the 'Samvidhav Satyagraha' protests in Mugalia Chhap village and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Patwari emphasized that the dispute not only targets Ambedkar but poses a threat to democracy itself. He declared that Congress would stand firm against anti-Constitutional elements and intensify the campaign statewide. Prominent figures such as former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and others participated.

(With inputs from agencies.)