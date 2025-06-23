CPI (ML) Liberation Gears Up for Nationwide Workers' Strike in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand unit of CPI (ML) Liberation is actively preparing for a nationwide workers' strike on July 9, aiming to protest against central government policies. During a two-day meeting, party members resolved to ensure the strike's success and discussed organizational expansion. The meeting concludes on Tuesday.
The Jharkhand faction of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation convened a meeting on Monday to set the stage for a forthcoming nationwide workers' strike on July 9. The two-day assembly aimed at ensuring the event's success across the state.
CPI (ML) state secretary Manoj Bhakt revealed that the strike is in response to what the party sees as anti-people and pro-corporate policies enacted by the central government. Bhakt emphasized that making the strike successful in Jharkhand is a top priority.
The gathering, attended by committee members from various regions, also addressed the expansion of the party's organizational reach. The meeting is set to conclude on Tuesday, wrapping up strategic discussions and planning.
