Left Menu

Empowering Youth: IYC's Job Fair Initiative Expands to Bihar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is organizing a job fair in Bihar from July 15 to 25, addressing unemployment and supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision. Previously held in Jaipur and Delhi, the fair saw significant participation. Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar, faces an upcoming election for 243 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:53 IST
Empowering Youth: IYC's Job Fair Initiative Expands to Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced plans to host a job fair in Bihar from July 15 to 25. This initiative aims to tackle rising unemployment and align with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Bihar, a state grappling with migration and employment concerns, will see this event following successful job fairs in Jaipur and Delhi. IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the necessity of this initiative in the face of inaction by both the Bihar and Central governments.

The IYC's Delhi job fair, held on June 19, attracted over 10,000 youth, with 3,391 receiving on-the-spot job offers. Bihar is governed by Nitish Kumar, with state elections for 243 seats approaching later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025