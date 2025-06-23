Empowering Youth: IYC's Job Fair Initiative Expands to Bihar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced plans to host a job fair in Bihar from July 15 to 25. This initiative aims to tackle rising unemployment and align with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Bihar, a state grappling with migration and employment concerns, will see this event following successful job fairs in Jaipur and Delhi. IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the necessity of this initiative in the face of inaction by both the Bihar and Central governments.

The IYC's Delhi job fair, held on June 19, attracted over 10,000 youth, with 3,391 receiving on-the-spot job offers. Bihar is governed by Nitish Kumar, with state elections for 243 seats approaching later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)