Basavaraj Bommai Slams Congress Governance in Karnataka, Calls for Renewed BJP Fight

In a sharp critique of the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has accused the administration of dismantling democracy and likened the current situation to an undeclared emergency. Speaking at the swearing-in of Haveri District BJP President, Bommai alleged that the state's response to protests by farmers, the public, and opposition parties is suppressive, drawing parallels to the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi fifty years ago.

Bommai emphasized that the state is witnessing one of the worst governments, accusing Congress of failing to make pro-people decisions while dismantling previous BJP achievements such as increased reservations and improved facilities for underprivileged children. He criticized the handling of corruption, alleging that police stations were turning into extortion centers, and questioned the efficacy of the Congress in the Haveri district, citing numerous projects accomplished under BJP rule.

With upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections in focus, Bommai called on BJP members to intensify efforts to secure a win in all segments, addressing issues like inflated liquor prices and pending milk incentives. He praised new district president Virupakshappa Ballari and urged unity to counter Congress's alleged institutionalized corruption. Key BJP figures and officials were present to support the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)