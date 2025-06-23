Zelenskiy and Starmer Unveil Landmark Defence Deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a pioneering defence co-production initiative in London. During Zelenskiy's visit, they revealed the agreement at Starmer's Downing Street residence, highlighting the UK's continuing support for Ukraine's defence efforts against Russia. Zelenskiy also met King Charles and UK parliamentary leaders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a groundbreaking defence co-production initiative during Zelenskiy's visit to London. The meeting underscores continued UK support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.
Speaking from Starmer's Downing Street residence, the leaders highlighted the unique nature of this agreement, marking it as the first between Ukraine and the UK. Starmer emphasized this new cooperation as a significant advancement in the collaborative defence efforts between the two nations.
Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the UK's support against Russia, further cementing bilateral ties. The Ukrainian president also held meetings with King Charles and leaders of both parliamentary houses, reflecting steady international support for Ukraine during these challenging times.
