NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Absence

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmed that Ukraine remains a pivotal issue at the alliance's summit this week, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence is in question. The gathering aims to strengthen military spending amid ongoing threats from Russia.

Rutte assured that significant discussions will connect defense spending projections up to 2035 with Ukraine's ongoing fight. However, a diplomatic downgrade signals a shift from prior NATO meetings, especially in the backdrop of lingering tensions with the US President.

NATO allies commit over €35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for the coming year, marking a sharp increase from previous pledges. Meanwhile, Russian aggression continues unabated, with recent attacks causing significant Ukrainian casualties and damage.

