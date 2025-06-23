Left Menu

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Absence

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized Ukraine's central role in the upcoming summit, despite President Zelenskyy's potential absence. The summit aims to reinforce military commitments and address the ongoing threat from Russia. European allies pledge significant financial backing to Ukraine, even as tensions persist with the US President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:28 IST
NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Amid Zelenskyy's Absence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmed that Ukraine remains a pivotal issue at the alliance's summit this week, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence is in question. The gathering aims to strengthen military spending amid ongoing threats from Russia.

Rutte assured that significant discussions will connect defense spending projections up to 2035 with Ukraine's ongoing fight. However, a diplomatic downgrade signals a shift from prior NATO meetings, especially in the backdrop of lingering tensions with the US President.

NATO allies commit over €35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for the coming year, marking a sharp increase from previous pledges. Meanwhile, Russian aggression continues unabated, with recent attacks causing significant Ukrainian casualties and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025