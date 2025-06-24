Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

In a rapid sequence of events, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz directed military strikes on Tehran, citing a breach of the newly announced ceasefire by Iran, despite the latter's denial of any such missile launch.

The ceasefire, proclaimed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed to quell a 12-day-long conflict, yet early doubts surfaced as both sides gave contrasting accounts of compliance.

Amid these hostilities, global markets saw optimism, with stock prices climbing and oil prices dropping, hoping the ceasefire might lead to a peaceful resolution.