Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Israeli Defence Minister ordered military action against Tehran following allegations of Iran violating a ceasefire announced by President Trump, which Iran denies. The situation cast doubts on the ceasefire's effectiveness. Despite Iran's denial, high-intensity operations targeted Iranian assets as tensions remained high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapid sequence of events, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz directed military strikes on Tehran, citing a breach of the newly announced ceasefire by Iran, despite the latter's denial of any such missile launch.

The ceasefire, proclaimed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed to quell a 12-day-long conflict, yet early doubts surfaced as both sides gave contrasting accounts of compliance.

Amid these hostilities, global markets saw optimism, with stock prices climbing and oil prices dropping, hoping the ceasefire might lead to a peaceful resolution.

