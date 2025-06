The Kremlin declared on Tuesday its backing of Iran in the face of U.S. and Israeli offensives on Iranian nuclear sites, expressing a commitment to enhancing its partnership with Tehran. This statement came in response to criticisms alleging Russia's lackluster support for Iran, a nation it shares a strategic agreement with.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed these criticisms, highlighting attempts by various entities to destabilize Russian-Iranian ties. He cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's recent commendation of President Vladimir Putin's stance during his visit to Moscow.

Araqchi praised Putin for condemning U.S. strikes, asserting that Russia is on 'the right side of history'. This diplomatic exchange underscores Russia's intention to assert its position and intensify collaboration with Iran.

