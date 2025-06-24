Historic NATO Summit: Uniting Allies Amidst Iran Strikes and Ceasefire

NATO leaders are convening in the Netherlands for a summit that aims to solidify a new defense spending strategy or expose rifts among the 32-member organization.

The allies are poised to agree on dedicating 5% of their GDP to security spending, aligning with plans to counter potential external threats.

This summit is particularly notable as it follows the U.S.' strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and Trump's sudden announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that support for Ukraine remains critical, even as American President Trump's actions shift the focus.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's engagements in The Hague underline continued European support despite his absence from key NATO engagements.

French and German leaders expressed their unwavering support for Ukrainian sovereignty and European security in the Financial Times.

