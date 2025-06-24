Left Menu

Gaza Conflict Casualties Surge Amid Renewed Fighting

Israel's military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 56,000 deaths since the conflict reignited on March 18, 2023, after a brief ceasefire. The health ministry reports difficulties distinguishing between civilians and combatants, with most casualties being women and children. Israel attributes civilian harm to Hamas' tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:50 IST
Gaza Conflict Casualties Surge Amid Renewed Fighting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New data from the health ministry in Gaza reveals a staggering death toll exceeding 56,000 individuals due to Israel's ongoing military operations. The reported casualties have drastically increased since hostilities resumed in March after a two-month ceasefire.

The health ministry's statistics indicate significant challenges in distinguishing civilian casualties from combatants, acknowledging that the majority of those killed include women and children. The report also suggests that numerous victims remain buried beneath the rubble or are located in inaccessible regions.

Israel maintains that their military efforts specifically target militants. However, they attribute the high civilian death toll to Hamas' strategy of operating within densely populated civilian areas. The operations were initially triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025