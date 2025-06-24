Gaza Conflict Casualties Surge Amid Renewed Fighting

New data from the health ministry in Gaza reveals a staggering death toll exceeding 56,000 individuals due to Israel's ongoing military operations. The reported casualties have drastically increased since hostilities resumed in March after a two-month ceasefire.

The health ministry's statistics indicate significant challenges in distinguishing civilian casualties from combatants, acknowledging that the majority of those killed include women and children. The report also suggests that numerous victims remain buried beneath the rubble or are located in inaccessible regions.

Israel maintains that their military efforts specifically target militants. However, they attribute the high civilian death toll to Hamas' strategy of operating within densely populated civilian areas. The operations were initially triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)