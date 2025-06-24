Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Dispels Funding Misconceptions Amid Budget Concerns

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified a previous statement suggesting a funding shortage in the state government, attributing it to a misunderstanding. Addressing concerns, he reiterated that the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sufficient funds for its initiatives, supported by the recent budget adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:00 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought to clarify his previous comments, which were interpreted as indicating a financial shortfall within the state government. He emphasized that his earlier remarks, made in Badami, were taken out of context and that the state has ample funding available.

Parameshwara reiterated that under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state has presented a robust Rs 4.09 lakh crore budget. He highlighted allocations for key sectors such as irrigation, as well as instructions for a Rs 50 crore action plan per constituency, asserting that these measures demonstrate fiscal health.

The statement came after the opposition BJP used his words to criticize the financial management of the state. Parameshwara clarified that any perceived financial distress was unfounded, stressing that the delay in fund release is procedural, not due to scarcity.

