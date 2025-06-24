Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Ceasefire or Mirage?

President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear sites sparked an unexpected diplomatic maneuver, resulting in a ceasefire with Israel. While hopes rise for renewed negotiations, numerous questions linger about the truce's longevity amid continuous distrust.

On Monday, Trump shocked the world by declaring a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, following U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The move, described by some as a gamble, seeks to revive talks and reduce regional tensions.

However, skepticism abounds as violations surfaced within hours of the truce. Analysts question the U.S.'s broader strategy, while Iran's readiness to negotiate is scrutinized amidst fears of nuclear program acceleration.

(With inputs from agencies.)