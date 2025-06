Trump's NATO Unconventional Approach: Rekindling Global Military Commitments

President Donald Trump introduced uncertainty regarding the US's commitment to NATO's mutual defense agreements as he headed to the NATO summit in The Hague, reviving concerns among European allies about his allegiance to the military pact.

While expressing commitment to saving lives, Trump's comments lacked clarity, leading to speculation about his true stance on the alliance. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, however, reaffirmed the US dedication to NATO and Article 5, which defends any member under armed attack as an attack on all.

Amid tensions in the Middle East and fluctuating US positions, Trump emphasizes the need for increased military contributions from allies. His unpredictable approach leaves Europe wary of potential shifts in US commitment, pointing toward a more challenging geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)