Legal Battle Intensifies Over Trump's Federal Grant Cancellations

Democratic state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit challenging a regulation used by the Trump administration to cancel federal grants. They argue this regulation unlawfully allows grants to be terminated based on new priorities, contradicting congressional authority. The lawsuit follows a recent court verdict supporting the argument against such terminations.

Updated: 25-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic state attorneys general intensified their legal battle against the Trump administration's practice of using federal regulations to terminate grants, filing a new lawsuit on Tuesday. This litigation, launched in Boston federal court, involves attorneys general from 20 states, alongside Pennsylvania's governor, challenging the administration's regulation.

The contested regulation, adopted by the White House Office of Management and Budget in 2020, grants federal agencies the power to cancel grants that no longer align with program goals or agency priorities. Critics argue this has led to billions being cut from programs supporting diversity, equity, and climate change initiatives.

This lawsuit follows a recent court ruling in Boston that sided with Democratic states, declaring several grant cancellations illegal. The state attorneys general claim that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by overriding congressional funding decisions, emphasizing Congress's constitutional budgeting power.

