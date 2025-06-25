Left Menu

Middle East Reset: Netanyahu's Triumph or Turmoil?

In the aftermath of Hamas' 2023 attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel would reshape the Middle East. Two years on, the region has transformed with significant blows to Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria's Assad, and Iran. Despite strategic success, Israel faces global criticism and uncertainty about the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:46 IST
In the wake of Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel would 'change the Middle East.' Fast forward two years, and the region has indeed been reshaped, with major setbacks inflicted on Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria's Bashar Assad, and archenemy Iran.

Netanyahu, a long-time critic of Iran's influence and its network of regional allies, counts this as a personal victory, enhancing his legacy despite Israel's deep isolation due to its aggressive response. Although Israel has effectively neutralized the Iranian axis, the cost has been substantial, and many regional issues remain unresolved.

The dismantling of this axis hasn't entirely altered the Middle Eastern landscape, leaving questions about Israel's future relations and regional stability. With Iran's support structures weakened, Netanyahu's gamble has paid off strategically, yet many wonder about the broader regional implications moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

