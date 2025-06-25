Left Menu

Congress Divided: Impeachment Attempt Against Trump Over Iran Strikes

The US House of Representatives voted to table an impeachment attempt against President Trump following military strikes on Iran, initiated without Congressional authorization. Sparked by Rep. Al Green, the move highlights Democratic unease with Trump's actions, despite Democratic leaders focusing on other legislative issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 06:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U.S. House decisively voted to put on hold an impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, spurred by military actions in Iran executed without Congressional consent. The motion, led by Rep. Al Green, saw broad bipartisan support to delay, with 344 votes against 79 in favor.

Green emphasized his principled stance on executive overreach, arguing no single individual should have unchecked authority to engage the nation in conflict. His initiative reflects underlying Democratic tensions with Trump, particularly following his unilateral decisions concerning Iran.

Despite this, House Democratic leadership chose not to openly challenge Green but instead redirected their focus towards legislative priorities. This comes as Trump has previously faced impeachment proceedings twice, with acquittals by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

