BJP Leader Calls for Nehru Family's Apology on 50th Emergency Anniversary

BJP leader Vishwas Sarang accused Congress of undermining democracy during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi 50 years ago. He demands the Nehru family apologize for those actions, citing the suppression of civil liberties and press freedom. Sarang applauded PM Modi for honoring Ambedkar's contributions to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang lambasted Congress leaders for allegedly undermining democracy and the Constitution, marking 50 years since India's Emergency period was declared.

Sarang, a BJP leader, demanded a public apology from the Nehru family, condemning the Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian history, citing civil liberties suspension and press suppression.

Commemorating the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', Sarang praised PM Modi for honoring Dr. BR Ambedkar, questioning past Congress actions against the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

