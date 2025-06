NATO's New Defense Spending Strategy: Rising to the Challenge

In a pivotal move, NATO leaders have endorsed a substantial increase in defense spending, setting a target of 5% of GDP by 2035. This marks a strategic shift aimed at countering perceived threats from Russia following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

At a brief summit designed for U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO reaffirmed its commitment to collective defense, as outlined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, assuring the alliance's unity against external threats.

The new spending guideline requires countries to allocate resources to core defense needs and broader security measures like cybersecurity, marking a significant policy evolution in response to global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)