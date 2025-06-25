Left Menu

Imran Khan Criticizes Pakistan's 'Martial Law' Under Hybrid Regime

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has labeled the country's governance as a complete dictatorship, dismissing defense minister Khawaja Asif's remarks about a 'hybrid model.' Khan argues that true power lies with the military, citing Trump's meeting with General Asim Munir as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed ex-premier, criticized the country's governance as full-fledged martial law, pushing back against Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's statement about a 'hybrid model.'

Khan's remarks underscore the political tension as he points to a militarily-led regime, accentuated by a meeting between US President Donald Trump and General Asim Munir.

The political rift deepens with PTI leaders labeling the current government a 'puppet regime,' while Khan dubs recent elections as the 'Mother of All Rigging.' The ongoing conflict reflects deep-seated frustrations over perceived electoral manipulation and power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

