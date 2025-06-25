Imran Khan Criticizes Pakistan's 'Martial Law' Under Hybrid Regime

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed ex-premier, criticized the country's governance as full-fledged martial law, pushing back against Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's statement about a 'hybrid model.'

Khan's remarks underscore the political tension as he points to a militarily-led regime, accentuated by a meeting between US President Donald Trump and General Asim Munir.

The political rift deepens with PTI leaders labeling the current government a 'puppet regime,' while Khan dubs recent elections as the 'Mother of All Rigging.' The ongoing conflict reflects deep-seated frustrations over perceived electoral manipulation and power dynamics.

