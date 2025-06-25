Trump's Controversial State Visit to Britain: Royal Invitations and Diplomatic Dynamics

US President Donald Trump is planning an official state visit to Britain later this year, sidestepping a proposal from King Charles III for an informal summer meeting. Both the monarch's and president's schedules complicated the initial suggestion, according to reports from Britain's Press Association.

A formal invitation for the state visit, known as the Manu Regia, was delivered to the White House by British Embassy officials last week. This marks Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK, following an invitation suggested in a letter from King Charles, which was delivered to Trump by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February.

The visit has sparked controversy in Britain, where some Labour Party lawmakers are questioning the appropriateness of such an honor for Trump, who is currently supporting controversial international policies. Still, the visit positions Starmer in a bid to ease tensions caused by Trump's 'America First' policies. Despite the controversy, arrangements for the visit are underway, amid diplomatic discussions between the UK and the US.