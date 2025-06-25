Left Menu

Trump's NATO Summit Encounters: Security Talks with Zelenskyy

During the NATO summit, President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing increased NATO spending to curb Russian aggression. Trump mentioned potential US aid and showcased unusual warmth toward a Ukrainian reporter, despite blocking Ukraine's NATO bid. NATO's spending target has been raised, emphasizing security responsibilities.

During the NATO summit, President Donald Trump met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that increased spending by the alliance might prevent future Russian aggression. Trump expressed willingness to aid Kyiv with US-made Patriot air defense systems and emphasized NATO's plan to raise its defense spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035.

Trump reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to resolve the ongoing war and hinted at US flexibility in aiding Ukraine's defense. The summit also highlighted the US's use of diplomatic leverage by withholding Ukraine's NATO membership bid.

Meanwhile, countries in Europe hesitated to give up their high-tech defense systems, with the UK pledging 350 air defense missiles to Ukraine. NATO's primary focus remains on curbing Russian threats, as the conflict in Ukraine continues to devastate its towns.

