NATO's Summit Charm Offensive: Keeping Trump Engaged
In The Hague, NATO successfully appeased Donald Trump by focusing on defense spending and mutual commitments, while avoiding contentious issues like the war in Ukraine. The summit highlighted a renewed unity but revealed underlying tensions over Russia, as Trump showed a softer stance compared to European allies.
NATO leaders pulled out all the stops to keep Donald Trump engaged during a key summit held in The Hague, focusing efforts on defense spending and upholding mutual commitments.
Although NATO managed to sidestep crucial issues concerning Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the alliance stressed unity by agreeing to heed Trump's call for increased defence spending, moving towards a 5% GDP goal.
The summit, marked by lavish praise and diplomacy, aimed to ensure continued U.S. support, despite underlying discord over how best to address Russian aggression, with leaders expressing concerns over potential shifts in U.S. military posture in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Overnight Drone Defense: A Tactical Triumph
Spy Games: Poland Charges Citizen for Alleged Russian Espionage
Major Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: Humanitarian Efforts Amid Tensions
European Markets Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-China Trade Developments
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Drone Attack Sparks Chaos and Resilience