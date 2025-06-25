NATO's Summit Charm Offensive: Keeping Trump Engaged

NATO leaders pulled out all the stops to keep Donald Trump engaged during a key summit held in The Hague, focusing efforts on defense spending and upholding mutual commitments.

Although NATO managed to sidestep crucial issues concerning Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the alliance stressed unity by agreeing to heed Trump's call for increased defence spending, moving towards a 5% GDP goal.

The summit, marked by lavish praise and diplomacy, aimed to ensure continued U.S. support, despite underlying discord over how best to address Russian aggression, with leaders expressing concerns over potential shifts in U.S. military posture in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)