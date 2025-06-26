Karnataka's Political Landscape Set for Post-September Shake-Up
Karnataka's Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna hints at significant political changes in the state following September, citing multiple power centers within the Congress party as a challenge for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Rumors of a cabinet reshuffle and leadership change persist, reflecting internal discontent within the Congress ranks.
Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has signaled potential political developments in the state following September, raising speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and leadership change. His comments highlight multiple power centers within the ruling Congress party, posing challenges for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Rajanna noted that unlike Siddaramaiah's previous term from 2013-18, when there was a single power center, there are now many, leading to increased political maneuvering. This dynamic situation requires careful management of both governance and party affairs, he suggested.
Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi played down these rumors, suggesting minor changes may occur but nothing major. Despite these assurances, talks of leadership adjustments involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar persist, though tempered by directives from the party's high command.
