Khamenei Claims Iran's Victory and America's Defeat

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, declared victory over Israel and criticized the United States for its intervention in the conflict, asserting that Iran had 'delivered a hand slap' to the US with a retaliatory missile strike. His comments came after a ceasefire between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:30 IST
In the aftermath of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has proclaimed victory over the Zionist regime and condemned the United States for its involvement in the conflict, asserting that the US intervention was fruitless.

In a televised statement from Iranian state media, Khamenei made his first public appearance since June 19. During his address, he argued that the US only became involved in the conflict upon realizing that the Zionist regime faced potential annihilation.

Khamenei highlighted a retaliatory strike by Iran on an American base in Qatar, describing it as a symbolic 'hand slap' to the US. Despite the attack causing no casualties, it underscored Iran's claims of victory in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

