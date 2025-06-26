Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Prepares for Elections

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized RJD chief Lalu Prasad for aspiring to power in Bihar, as Nitish Kumar-led NDA is set to govern again. Singh also addressed issues of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand and emphasized the urgent need to implement the PESA Act for tribal rights.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jab at RJD leader Lalu Prasad, asserting that the veteran politician's dreams of regaining power in Bihar are unrealistic. Singh declared that the National Democratic Alliance will retain control under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During a mock parliament session marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Singh criticized the Congress for undermining democracy during that period. He also accused the Jharkhand government of encouraging Bangladeshi infiltration, claiming a significant threat to the tribal population.

Singh urged the Jharkhand authorities to finalize the implementation of the PESA Act to protect tribal rights, emphasizing the need for a movement led by the youth to preserve Jharkhand's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

