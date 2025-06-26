Left Menu

Election Commission Targets Defunct Political Parties for Delisting

The Election Commission has initiated proceedings to delist 345 registered unrecognized political parties (RUPPs) that haven't contested elections in six years. These parties are found defunct and their offices untraceable. The exercise aims to clean the political system, with EC issuing show-cause notices to such parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has begun the process of delisting 345 registered unrecognized political parties (RUPPs) that have not participated in any elections since 2019. These parties have failed to meet essential criteria, including maintaining a physical presence and engaging in the electoral process.

EC officials revealed that numerous RUPPs across various states and union territories are unable to maintain their registered status due to non-compliance. A comprehensive review was conducted to identify parties that have flouted regulations, including income tax laws and money laundering acts.

To ensure fairness, the EC has instructed chief electoral officers to issue show-cause notices to these parties. Each will have the opportunity for a hearing before a final decision on delisting is made. The step targets the cleansing of the political ecosystem in anticipation of upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

