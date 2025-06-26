Delhi's Vision for Empowered Women and Green Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious plan to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, ensuring a monthly provision of Rs 2,500 to eligible women in the capital. Despite challenges posed by outdated ration card distribution, Gupta promises a comprehensive policy adjustment that will be enforced shortly.

Addressing an event hosted by the Indian Express, Gupta criticized the previous lack of action on welfare schemes due to stagnant ration card policies. The recently sanctioned budget of Rs 5,100 crore for 2025-26 underlines her commitment to delivering social security to economically weaker women.

In addition to social welfare, Gupta has declared a war on pollution by introducing 150 electric buses. Aiming to replace the entire public transport system with electric vehicles within the next 1-1.5 years, she reasserts the BJP's dedication to sustainable urban development and gender empowerment.

