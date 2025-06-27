Tragic Collision: Youth Killed in Dadri Bypass Accident
A tragic accident occurred near Dadri Bypass where a speeding truck struck two youths on a motorcycle, killing Pradeep and injuring Manoj Kumar. The incident led to protests by villagers demanding justice. Police assured a thorough investigation into the accident to pacify the demonstrators.
A tragic accident unfolded near Dadri Bypass as a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle carrying two young men, police reported.
The victims, identified as Pradeep and Manoj Kumar, were struck from behind. Pradeep was killed instantly, while Manoj sustained injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.
Local villagers, outraged by the incident, protested by placing the body on the road. Authorities successfully calmed the protestors, promising a detailed investigation.
