Tragic Collision: Youth Killed in Dadri Bypass Accident

A tragic accident unfolded near Dadri Bypass as a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle carrying two young men, police reported.

The victims, identified as Pradeep and Manoj Kumar, were struck from behind. Pradeep was killed instantly, while Manoj sustained injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.

Local villagers, outraged by the incident, protested by placing the body on the road. Authorities successfully calmed the protestors, promising a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)